"Skull Caps & Lungis Wearers..." UP Dy CM Makes Fresh Polarising Statements

Days after making a rallying call for a "temple in Mathura" on Twitter, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya made more polarising comments about "those wearing skull caps" and "lungi wearers".

Both pieces of clothing are often worn by Muslim men.

At the Vyapari Sammelan held in Prayagraj on Friday, 3 December, Maurya is heard saying, "Before 2017 elections, how many lungi-clad goons used to roam around in here? Who in skull-caps would be scaring and threatening businessmen brandishing guns? Who used to encroach upon your land and threaten you to not go to police? Remember all this, that's all I'd like to say."

While he asked these polarising questions, his audience is heard responding with "lungi wearers".