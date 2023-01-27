In Photos: This Sit-in Protest For Sikh Prisoners May Be Punjab's Next Big Stir

(Sikh groups have been protesting on the Chandigarh-Punjab border for the release of prisoners who have been in jail for over 25 years)
(Photo: Aditya Menon/The Quint)
Since January first week, Sikh groups have been staging a sit-in protest near YPS Chowk on the Punjab-Chandigarh border seeking the release of Sikh prisoners who have been jail since over 25 years.
One of the most prominent prisoners whose release is being demanded, is Jagtar Singh Hawara, who has been in jail since 1995. He has been convicted in the assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh. The 2015 Sarbat Khalsa had appointed him as the Jathedar of the Akal Takht. However, the SGPC disputed the validity of the Sarbat Khalsa as well as Hawara's appointment.
On 26 January, the protesters carried out a march carrying the Nishan Sahib.
Several women have also joined the protest. Many of them had participated in the 2020-21 protest against farm laws as well. Surinder Kaur, one of the female protesters, says that she is confident that they will be able to sustain the protest for as long as required.
Pal Singh France is a French citizen who has been involved in Sikh activism in France and India. He had been arrested under terror charges in India but was acquitted in 2010. In France, he has been spearheading the campaign to remove restrictions on Sikhs wearing the turban in public. Pal Singh France hopes that the Sikh community as a whole rallies behind the cause of political prisoners and agitates for their release.
A langar has been set up to arrange for food for the protesters and people visiting the protest site. People take turns in volunteering for responsibilities such as cooking, cutting vegetables and cleaning the utensils.
Even young children help out at the langar, by serving the protesters.
Initially the protest site didn't attract very large crowds due to Lohri and Magh Mela but after these festivals were over, participation at the protest increased significantly.
The 'political prisoners' whose release the protesters are demanding include Balwant Singh Rajoana, Jagtar Singh Tara, Paramjit Singh Bheora, Davinder Pal Singh Bhullar, Lakhwinder Singh and Shamsher Singh, all of whom have been in jail since 1995 and Gurdeep Singh Khaira who has been in jail since 1990.
The protest has received support from several Sikh organisations such as Dal Khalsa, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar), besides several Gurdwara committees and Nihang jathas. Both the factions of deceased actor Deep Sidhu's Waris Punjab De - led by Palwinder Singh Talwara and Amritpal Singh are also participating in the protest, despite their differences.