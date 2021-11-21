Sidhu Calls Pak PM 'Bada Bhai', BJP & Congress Both React With Strong Statements

Navjot Singh Sidhu.
(Photo: The Quint)
In yet another controversial remark, Navjot Singh Sidhu, MLA from Punjab's Amritsar (East) seat, called Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan his "bada bhai", meaning elder brother.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were quick with their strong reactions against Sidhu's statement. BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, Amit Malviya, and Sambit Patra were top on this list. Akali Dal Chief Sukbhir Badal, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha, and Sidhu's own party Congress' Manish Tewari also condemned the statement.
On Saturday, Sidhu visited the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan to offer his prayers on Gurupurab, and was received and garlanded by a Pakistani official. There, Sidhu said:
He added that both the nations should resume trade ties: “I request Modi sahab and Khan sahab to open the doors. Trade has a $275,000 crore potential."
While reacting, BJP's Amit Malviya tweeted a clip of this video where Sidhu can be heard calling Imran khan his "bada bhaai", who has given him a "lot of love".
To this Malviya said:
AAP leader Raghav Chadha in his tweeted objecting to Sidhu's "love for Pakistan," saying:
He also said that such a statement from a senior leader will put India's and Punjab's security under threat.
Congress MP Manish Tewari in a tweet asked that Khan may be anybody's brother but not India's. Referring to Imran Khan he said:
Cricketer-turned-politician and Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir said in a press statement, "Does Sidhu remember that Pakistani terrorists killed more than 40 of our civilians and jawans in Kashmir in the last one month?"
Calling Sidhu disgusting and spineless, he tweeted:
(With inputs from the Hindustan Times, NDTV.)
