Shiv Sena Leader Sudhir Suri Shot Dead in Amritsar: What We Know

Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri was shot at during a dharna in Amritsar on the afternoon of Friday, 4 November. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Who's he? A right-wing leader, Suri was known for his staunch religious and communal views. He had at least five cases of hate speech registered against him. On social media, he'd often target Khalistani and Sikh outfits.

Why was he protesting? Suri had been protesting against the Gopal Mandir management’s 'alleged sacrilege of idols'. The murder happened in broad daylight on Majitha Road, one of Amritsar's busiest areas, and in the presence of the Punjab Police security and his own gunmen.

But why was he attacked? A local shopkeeper allegedly fired five bullet shots at him "with a dozen cops around him,” reported NDTV. The incident was caught on camera. The Amritsar Police told Indian Express that the murder was not preplanned, and happened “on spur of the moment.”

Then what? The shopkeeper, Sandeep Singh, has been arrested. However, three other people who had accompanied him are said to have escaped. City Police Chief Commissioner Arun Pal Singh told NDTV that the weapon was seized.

(This is a developing story. It will be updated shortly.)