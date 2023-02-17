Eknath Shinde Faction to Retain 'Shiv Sena' Name, 'Bow & Arrow' Symbol: EC

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday, 17 February, ordered that the party name 'Shiv Sena' and the party symbol 'bow and arrow' will be retained by the Eknath Shinde faction, thus recognising it as the 'real' Shiv Sena.

The commission also stated that the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction should retain the interim party name Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and the party symbol flaming torch.

This decision is a major victory for the Shinde camp and a great setback for the Thackeray faction.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut slammed the order, taking to Twitter to express his displeasure.

"The Election Commission has trampled on truth and justice. Forty clowns lay their claim on Balasaheb's Shiv Sena and the commission approves it. This script had already been written and kept ready. This country is going towards authoritarian rule. The traitors were saying the decision will be in their favour. This is the miracle of the boxes. Will keep fighitng," he tweeted.