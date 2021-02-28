Shiv Sena’s Minister Resigns Over Links With TikTok Star’s Death

Maharashtra Forest Minister Sanjay Rathod on Sunday, 28 February, resigned from the state cabinet after his name was allegedly linked to the death of Pooja Chavan, an aspiring model and TikTok star.

While criticizing the Opposition parties, Rathod said that he has been defamed through means of social media in order to destroy his career.

“In the last few days, the opposition played dirty politics over the death of a 22-year-old woman of our community. The opposition defamed me and my community through media and social media,”, he was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

While speaking to reporters outside the CM’s official residence, Rathod asked for an impartial probe to be conducted and said that the truth will come out.