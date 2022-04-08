'I Have Proof': Raut Claims BJP Is Conspiring To Make Mumbai a Union Territory

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut
(Photo: The Quint)
Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday, 8 April, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of conspiring to make Mumbai a Union Territory.
The conspiracy, Raut said, was spearheaded by former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya and a group of party leaders, builders, and businesspersons. Speaking to reporters, he also said that a presentation regarding this had already been made to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
"Meetings have been held and funds are being collected for this purpose. This has been going on for the last two months and I am saying this with full responsibility. I have proof to substantiate what I am saying. Chief minister (Uddhav Thackeray) is also aware of this development," Raut said, as per news agency PTI.
Somaiya had earlier challenged a state government decision that sought to make Marathi a compulsory language in schools, he added.
(With inputs from PTI.)
