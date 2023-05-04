'Won't Have to Protest After 2 Days': Sharad Pawar to NCP Workers on Resignation

In an address to party workers protesting against his resignation as Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief, Sharad Pawar on Thursday, 4 May, said that they "won't have to protest after two days."

"I respect your sentiments. Give me two days to decide and I assure you you will not have to protest after two days," said the party supremo while addressing them in Mumbai.

This is the first time since Tuesday that Pawar spoke on his decision to resign which he put on hold after party workers took to streets in protest across the state. Several office bearers of the party in Dharashiv, Buldana, and Thane also resigned from their posts in protest.