Why Did Sharad Pawar Disagree with Congress & AAP on Adani & PM Modi's Degrees?

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar has contradicted the Opposition's on two key issues.

He has disagreed with the demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe on the Adani issue and said that the Hindenburg report may have been motivated. The Congress has been aggressively targeting the government on this issue.

Then on Aam Aadmi Party's demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi show his educational degrees, Pawar asked whether this is even an issue in the first place.

Supporters of the Narendra Modi government, including in the media, have used it to allege disunity within the Opposition.

The Congress and AAP, too, haven't taken very kindly to Pawar's statements.

So what would be an accurate way of reading Pawar's statements?