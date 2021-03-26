Sex CD Case: Bengaluru Police Files FIR Against Ramesh Jarkiholi

Former Karnataka BJP minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, who recently resigned after the sex-for-jobs case emerged, was finally booked by the Bengaluru Police on Friday. The development came after the woman seen in the sex tape submitted a written complaint to city Police Commissioner Kamal Pant through her advocate earlier in the day.

The Cubbon Park police booked the former minister under sections 354A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment), 417 (punishment for cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult), 376 C (sexual intercourse by person in authority) of the Indian Penal Code.