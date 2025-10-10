'Send to India': Bangladesh Court on Deported Pregnant Bengali Woman, 5 Others

Amir confirmed to The Quint that there are a total of six people who were deported to Bangladesh — Sonali, her husband Danish Ali, their minor son, Sweety, and her two sons.

Sonali, 33, is in her final trimester of pregnancy. This has gripped her family with anxiety as they await her return lest she delivers her baby in jail or an unknown land in Bangladesh, giving rise to a complicated citizenship crisis.

Before she was deported, Sweety worked as a scrap collector in Delhi.

Both women and their families belong to the Birbhum district in West Bengal. As per news reports, the migrants were picked up from around Delhi's Rohini.