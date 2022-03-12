Security Cover of 122 Punjab MLAs Withdrawn After Bhagwant Mann's Meet With DGP

Following a meeting between incoming Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Director General (DGP) of the Punjab Police VK Bhawra, the security cover of 122 politicians in the state has now been withdrawn or substantially reduced.

The list mostly covers those who were previously ministers or MLAs but failed to win their elections this time around, including Manpreet Singh Badal and Pargat Singh of the Congress, Adaish Partap Kairon and Surjit Singh Rakhra from the Shiromani Akali Dal and even former AAP MLAs like Jagtar Singh Hissowal, HS Phoolka and Rupinder Kaur Ruby, according to The Indian Express.

There has been a loss of some amount of security cover even for some Congress MLAs who have been re-elected but will not obviously be ministers this time around, such as Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.