Samyukta Kisan Morcha To Organise Nationwide Protests Against Lakhimpur Deaths

Patiala: Members of various farmer organisations block a railway track during a four-hour ‘rail roko’ demonstration across the country.
(Photo: PTI)
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has announced that it will launch a four-point, nationwide protest if immediate and urgent actions are not taken against those responsible for the death of four farmer in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on 3 October, reported PTI.
The organisation – a joint platform of farmer unions agitating for repeal of three central farm laws – called for a pan-India agitation against the death of four farmers during protests at Lakhimpur Kheri, after they reportedly were mowed down by a car belonging to a BJP Union Minister.
Addressing a press conference on Saturday, 9 October, the SKM said that they will observe 12 October as Shaheed Kisan Diwas across India. They further appealed to farmers across the country, especially those in Uttar Pradesh, to attend the Antim Ardas on 12 October at Tikonia, Lakhimpur Kheri, to pay tribute to the deceased.
The organisation further demanded that Union Minister of State of Home Affairs, Ajay Mishra Teni, be immediately dismissed from the cabinet and arrested on charges of spreading disharmony and inciting murder.
They further demanded that Ashish Mishra, son of Ajay Mishra, and his associates who have been accused of driving the car that mowed down the farmers, should be immediately arrested.
After the Antim Ardas on 12 October, a Shaheed Kisan Yatra will be taken out from Lakhimpur Kheri with the mortal remains of the deceased farmers. A separate asthi kalash will be sent to each district of UP and each state of India where the yatra will take place. It will end at a place of historical importance in each location.
Thereafter, the SKM plans to burn effigies of BJP leaders on 15 October, on the occasion of Dussehra.
On 18 October, a Rail Roko protest, or a blockade of railway networks across the country, will take place between 10 am and 4pm.
Finally, on 26 October, a Kisan Mahapanchayat will be organised in the state capital of Lucknow to protest the Lakhimpur Kheri killings.
(With inputs from PTI)
