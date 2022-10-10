A Teacher, a Wrestler, a Politician: Mulayam Singh Yadav Passes Away at 82

In the early 1960s, when Mulayam was in his 20s, Nathu Singh, the Socialist Party MLA from Jaswant Nagar in Etawah, came to visit a wrestling tournament in the neighbouring Mainpuri district. Impressed by a short but sturdy Mulayam's wrestling skills and his ability to defeat stronger opponents, Singh asked to meet the young wrestler. Finding out that the young man was also educated and was teaching at a local college, Singh took him under his wing and became his political guru.

Thus began the long political journey of Mulayam Singh Yadav. In the coming Assembly election of 1967, Singh stepped aside and got his young protege to contest the polls from Jaswant Nagar.