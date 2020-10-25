We Must Be Prepared Against China: RSS’ Bhagwat in Dashami Speech

The Dashami celebrations are one of the biggest events in the RSS.

Bhagwat also called China "expansionist," while urging the Indian government to forge an alliance against China with its immediate neighbours like Nepal, Sri Lanka, and others

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) supremo Mohan Bhagwat in his Vijay Dashami speech, the organisation's biggest annual event, said on Sunday, 25 October, that India needed to be militarily better prepared against China.

"The entire world has witnessed how China is encroaching into India's territory. Everyone is aware of China's expansionist behaviour. China is fighting with many countries – Taiwan, Vietnam, the US, Japan, and India. But India's response has made China nervous," Bhagwat said.

"Indian defence forces, government and the people remained unfazed and responded sharply to China's boisterous efforts to invade our territories," he said. However, Bhagwat warned that India needed to be cautious as it gave a befitting reply to China. He was referring to the Indo-China border tensions between the two countries that also saw violent flare-up earlier in the Galwan Valley.

"India's defence forces and citizens stood firmly in front of China's attack, displaying their determination & valour. From both strategic and economic point of view, China got an unexpected jolt. We don't know how China will react, so we need to be vigilant," he added

"It (China) didn't expect this (response). So we don't know how it will react. So what is the way forward? It is alertness and preparedness. We need to be more powerful than China in military preparedness, economic conditions, international relations and relation with neighbouring nations," added Bhagwat.

The RSS supremo, however, asserted that the message sent by Indian leaders was with a sense of self-respect. He also mentioned the "indomitable ethical-patience of our citizens", which he added must compel China to reform its attitude. "But if push comes to shove we will not fall short of alertness, firmness and readiness.

"We intend to be friendly with all. This is our nature. But mistaking our benevolence for weakness and attempts to disintegrate or weaken us by sheer brute force is unacceptable. Our reckless detractors should know this by now," was Bhagwat's clear message on the occasion of Vijay Dashami.

These statements coming from the head of the RSS, the ideological mentor of the ruling BJP, assume huge significance in the current scenario of Indo-China tensions.

(With inputs from IANS and ANI).