RJD to Contest Assam Polls With Like-Minded Parties: Tejaswi Yadav

Speaking during his visit to Guwahati on Saturday, 27 February, RJD supremo Tejaswi Yadav said the party will contest the Assam state Assembly elections 2021 along with “like-minded” parties, news agency PTI reports.
The party has already spoken to the the Congress and will be discussing the alliance with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), he said at a press conference, adding that they would also speak to smaller parties.
The idea behind the move is to target the Hindi-speaking population across 11 assembly constituencies in Assam.
Yadav raised the issue of unemployment across the country during his comments, as well as the economy and the farmers’ protest, according to The Economic Times. He also spoke of how the BJP was attacking constitutional bodies, and the need to ensure that communal forces did not come to power in Assam.
The RJD leader also said he would be campaigning against the BJP and its allies in other states going to the polls this year: West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.
Published: undefined