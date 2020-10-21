Slippers Hurled at Tejashwi Yadav During Rally for Bihar Elections

An unidentified person threw slippers at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav during a rally in Bihar’s Aurangabad on Tuesday, 20 October, IANS reported. Yadav was rallying for his party’s candidate when someone attempted to attack him by throwing a slipper on stage. Seconds later, another slipper was hurled at him. A video of the incident went viral.

As seen in the video, the attack took place while Yadav was seated on the dais before taking up the microphone.

Tejashwi Yadav is the Opposition leader in Bihar and the main face of Mahagathbandhan (Grand alliance), an alliance between RJD, Congress and other Left parties in the state. He is pitted against Nitish Kumar, the chief ministerial candidate of the National Democratic Alliance.

Yadav attended nine rallies on Tuesday and tweeted about the ‘incompetence’ of the NDA government that has ‘ruined Bihar’, and ‘the sea of people’ that came out in support of the RJD at the rally where the incident took place.

According to NDTV, party spokesperson, Shivanand Tiwari attributed this surge in the crowd to the contempt and dissatisfaction of the migrant labourers. “We are really taken aback by this large number, it only confirms that there is huge anti-incumbency against Nitish Kumar" he said, according to the report. The Bihar Assembly elections for their 243 seats in the legislature will take place on 29 October, 3 November and 7 November, 2020.

(With inputs from IANS and NDTV)