Renaming Aurangabad Will Hurt Secular Parties: Sena’s Jibe at Cong

On 17 January, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut reiterated that Aurangabad is Sambhajinagar for the party and will remain so.

On being asked why the Congress is opposed to rechristening the city in Maharashtra, Raut told ANI, “I don't know. Maharashtra CM has clearly said that for us, it is Sambhajinagar and will remain so. It's a matter of people's feelings, so we can discuss it but the decision has been taken.”

Ahead of the upcoming civic polls in the state, the alliance partners continues to remain at loggerheads over the issue.