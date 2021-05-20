Temple Control Row: Tamil Nadu FM, Isha Foundation In War of Words

In Tamil Nadu, a verbal war over control of temples is raging between DMK leader and state Finance Minister P Thiaga Rajan and spiritual guru Jaggi Vasudev.
In a recent interview to The Hindu, Thiaga Rajan had dismissed as ‘nonsense’ the demand to free temples from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department. The demand had been raised by the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, and Vasudev, who runs Isha Foundation.
Now, the minister has asked ‘relevant authorities’ of India and the United States to investigate Vasudev.
When asked about the demand made by Isha Foundation’s founder Vasudev, he told the publication, “In the case of Jaggi, he is a publicity hound who is trying to find another angle to make more money.”
The minister’s grandfather PT Rajan was the Chief Minister of Madras Presidency and leader of the Justice Party, which was instrumental in creating the HR&CE Department.
In a response to the interview, Isha Foundation’s volunteers slammed Thiaga Rajan, saying, “it was certainly unbecoming of an elected representative” to make such comments.
“We regret the deterioration of this culture and the poor standard of public discourse,” the letter noted.
Thiaga Rajan, however, did not let up his criticism. Responding to a tweet by Malini Parthasarathy, the Chairperson of The Hindu Publishing group, in which she had tweeted the open letter of Isha volunteers, Thiaga Rajan again stressed that Vasudev is a ‘violator of law’ and will ‘pay sooner or later’.
On Wednesday, 19 May, Thiaga Rajan further commented on the issue of “privatising HR&CE temples” and said that relevant authorities in India and the United States must conduct their independent investigations on Vasudev.
In a statement, he said that he often jokes with “friends” who support privatisation of temples that most contributions to temples come from those who want government control.
He further went on to say how he became aware of Vasudev’s ‘violations’.
Thiaga Rajan has also attached a portion of the said audit report along with his statement. He was, however, not interested in prosecuting the audit findings as it was not his “highest personal priority” among other responsibilities in his public service, he clarified.
He has entered the fray now, because he could no longer stay disinterested when Jaggi turned to “privatise temples as his next publicity and revenue dimension”. Although it is not his official responsibility, he said that he would share the evidence in his possession with relevant authorities “just as a dutiful citizen” as it convinces him beyond all probable doubt that Vasudev has repeatedly violated multiple laws and statutes.
His statement further read,
Thiaga Rajan’s statement further added that he will from now on focus on COVID related work, adding that he will no longer comment on the issue on privatisation of temples as it was not his portfolio.
Meanwhile, social media trolls supporting Vasudev have accused Thiaga Rajan of being an Overseas Citizen of India cardholder. Thiaga Rajan is, however, an Indian citizen and a public representative.
