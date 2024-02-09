Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Politics Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Is There Any Doubt?': RLD Chief Jayant Singh on Leaving INDIA and Joining NDA

The RLD chief also distributed sweets after former PM Charan Singh was conferred the Bharat Ratna posthumously.
RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary

(Photo: Kamran Akhter/The Quint)

"Is there any doubt? How can I refuse today?" said Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Singh on Friday, 9 February, amid speculations that his party was leaving the INDIA alliance to join the BJP-led NDA, according to a report by news agency PTI.

Singh also distributed sweets after it was announced that his grandfather and former Prime Minister Charan Singh would be conferred with the Bharat Ratna posthumously.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)

