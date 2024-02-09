'Is There Any Doubt?': RLD Chief Jayant Singh on Leaving INDIA and Joining NDA

"Is there any doubt? How can I refuse today?" said Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Singh on Friday, 9 February, amid speculations that his party was leaving the INDIA alliance to join the BJP-led NDA, according to a report by news agency PTI.

Singh also distributed sweets after it was announced that his grandfather and former Prime Minister Charan Singh would be conferred with the Bharat Ratna posthumously.