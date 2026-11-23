The BJP has suffered a massive drubbing in the rural body polls in Rajasthan. This is the party's worst performance at the Zila Parishad level in three decades and in 16 years at the Panchayat Samiti level.

Let's break down the numbers to understand the extent of this result.

The Congress won 794 Zila Parishad seats against the BJP's 357. The BJP was reduced to 2213 Panchayat Samiti seats against the Congress' 3758. The Congress is estimated to have a lead of five percentage points in terms of vote share at both the levels.

The district-level pattern is striking: Congress led in Panchayat Samiti member seats in 33 of the 37 counted districts, while the BJP led in only Ajmer, Balotra, Salumber and Udaipur.

At the Zila Parishad level, the Congress led in 28 districts, the BJP in 7, and two districts were tied.

The BJP's leads were in Ajmer, Beawar, Jhalawar, Pali, Udaipur, Salumber and Dungarpur.

The BJP managed to hold its ground mainly in Southern Rajasthan, where Brahmin and Baniya population is higher and Jats, Dalits and Muslims are comparatively lower.

The Congress performed particularly well in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Sikar, Bikaner and Dausa, indicating a strong performance across the state. Even in South Rajasthan, the Congress made gains in Bhilwara and Rajsamand.

Hanuman Beniwal's Rashtriya Loktantrik Party performed well in the Shekhawati region, especially Nagaur. Independents got more Panchayat Samiti seats than the Congress or BJP in Bharatpur and Deeg.

The results would come as a disappointment for the BJP which had secured a lead in the urban local body polls in September.