advertisement
The BJP has suffered a massive drubbing in the rural body polls in Rajasthan. This is the party's worst performance at the Zila Parishad level in three decades and in 16 years at the Panchayat Samiti level.
Let's break down the numbers to understand the extent of this result.
The Congress won 794 Zila Parishad seats against the BJP's 357. The BJP was reduced to 2213 Panchayat Samiti seats against the Congress' 3758. The Congress is estimated to have a lead of five percentage points in terms of vote share at both the levels.
The district-level pattern is striking: Congress led in Panchayat Samiti member seats in 33 of the 37 counted districts, while the BJP led in only Ajmer, Balotra, Salumber and Udaipur.
At the Zila Parishad level, the Congress led in 28 districts, the BJP in 7, and two districts were tied.
The BJP's leads were in Ajmer, Beawar, Jhalawar, Pali, Udaipur, Salumber and Dungarpur.
The BJP managed to hold its ground mainly in Southern Rajasthan, where Brahmin and Baniya population is higher and Jats, Dalits and Muslims are comparatively lower.
The Congress performed particularly well in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Sikar, Bikaner and Dausa, indicating a strong performance across the state. Even in South Rajasthan, the Congress made gains in Bhilwara and Rajsamand.
Hanuman Beniwal's Rashtriya Loktantrik Party performed well in the Shekhawati region, especially Nagaur. Independents got more Panchayat Samiti seats than the Congress or BJP in Bharatpur and Deeg.
The results would come as a disappointment for the BJP which had secured a lead in the urban local body polls in September.
To understand this, a comparison with the election cycle five years ago will be useful.
According to estimates, the BJP's vote share at the Panchayat Samiti level fell from 38% to 33% while the Congress remained stable at 39%. This pattern was reflected at the ZP level as well with the BJP falling from 42 percent to 37 percent and the Congress remaining at 42%.
This shows that Independent candidates and smaller parties gained at the BJP's expense, while the Congress remained where it was.
Several districts like Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Jalore, Sikar, Sirohi and Tonk where BJP had leads at the ZP level in 2020-21, have now given a majority to the Congress.
The results are an indictment of the Bhajanlal Sharma government's performance and of the BJP central leadership's handling of the state.
Sharma being a relative political lightweight, Sharma doesn't seem to have filled the vacuum left behind by the BJP central leadership's sidelining of former CM Vasundhara Raje.
There's another aspect to this. Sharma is a Brahmin and the Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Rathore belongs to the numerically small OBC Ghanchi caste (the same caste as PM Narendra Modi). Neither belong to the state's major voting groups like Jat, Rajput, Meena, Dalit and Bhil.
The Congress led the campaign on the themes of corruption, unmet promises by the BJP, unemployment and farmers' issues. The state leadership also gets the caste combination right with Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra being a Jat and Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully being a Dalit.
This duo had also given the Congress and its allies a decent performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, with a massive gain of 11 seats and 10 percentage points in terms of vote share.
Their emergence as prominent faces of the Rajasthan Congress isn't just important from the social arithmetic point of view, it has also taken the focus away from the factional feuds between former CM Ashok Gehlot and former PCC chief Sachin Pilot.
Both Gehlot and Pilot hailed the rural body results as "proof of BJP's failures", but had different comments in the CM question. While Gehlot said he's "willing to take up the responsibility again", Pilot told the media to ask him after the 2028 Assembly polls.
This indicates that the Congress is likely to go into the 2028 polls with a collective leadership with Gehlot, Pilot, Jully, Dotasra and a senior face from the Meena community, such as Tonk-Sawaimadhopur MP Harish Chandra Meena.
Published: undefined