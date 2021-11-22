Rajasthan Cabinet Expansion Reflects Cong High Command's Representation Drive

While Gehlot has managed to appease people from all communities and factions, the ones left out from his new cabinet are Independent MLAs. None out of 13 could make it to the list.

“It was not an easy task for Gehlot. It took months to convince every group. The independents are also important and they will be accommodated in upcoming postings,” a senior Congress leader close to Gehlot told The Quint.

As per sources, some more MLAs could be accommodated in the near future as advisors to the CM, parliamentary secretaries and heads of state commissions. All these posts will have MoS rank.

The Congress has announced 15 new names in the Rajasthan council of ministers — 11 to be inducted as cabinet ministers and the rest as ministers of state. The new cabinet ministers are Hemaram Choudhary, Mahendra Jeet Singh Malviya, Ramlal Jat, Mahesh Joshi, Vishvendra Singh, Ramesh Meena, Mamta Bhupesh Bairwa, Bhajanlal Jatav, Tikaram Jully, Govind Ram Meghwal and Shakuntala Rawat.

The four new ministers of state are Zahida Khan, Brijendra Singh Ola, Rajendra Singh Gudha and Murari Lal Meena. Of the new faces, Mamta Bhupesh Bairwa, Bhajanlal Jatav and Tikaram Jully were earlier ministers of state who have now been elevated to cabinet rank.

Adding the newly inducted 15 ministers, the Gehlot government will now have 30 ministers, the maximum it can accommodate - including the Chief Minister himself. The Rajasthan Cabinet had nine vacancies but filling them was not an easy task.

The party has also made a point that the ‘one leader, one post’ strategy is adopted in Rajasthan too. While the existing ministers remain unchanged, only three were asked to resign, which included Govind Singh Dotasara, Raghu Sharma and Harish Chaudhary. Dotasara who was the former primary education minister will now only be the PCC president. Similarly, Sharma who was health minister will now only look after Gujarat – where he had been made in charge last month. Chaudhary will have his hands full in the next few months as the in-charge for poll-bound Punjab.

Approval of the final list took several rounds of meetings with the Congress high command. Gehlot and Pilot met interim Congress president separately.

Apart from the five Pilot loyalists, the other 10 ministers sworn in are known to be from Gehlot’s faction. The chief whip of the Congress party in the state Assembly, Mahesh Joshi and the deputy chief whip Ramlal Jat who have been included for the first time in the council of ministers are known to be among the staunchest supporters of Gehlot.