Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Politics Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'H Files...': Rahul Gandhi Addresses Media With 'Vote Chori' Data from Haryana

'H Files...': Rahul Gandhi Addresses Media With 'Vote Chori' Data from Haryana

'Hydrgen Bomb...': Rahul Gandhi Addresses Media With New 'Vote Chori' Data

The Quint
Politics
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>'H Files...': Rahul Gandhi Addresses Media With New 'Vote Chori' Data</p></div>
i

'H Files...': Rahul Gandhi Addresses Media With New 'Vote Chori' Data

(Photo: Congress)

advertisement

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, 5 November came out with a fresh set of allegations of 'vote chori' in the Haryana Assembly Elections with the fresh data being touted as the 'Hydrogen Bomb' by the Congress party.

The fresh allegations by the Leader of Opposition come following two previous press briefings in which he showed alleged irregularities two contituencies.

On 7 August, he cited Congress' findings of voter manipulation in Bangalore Central's Mahadevapura, alleging over 1 lakh votes 'stolen' via duplicate voters and fake addresses.

While the Election Commission asked for sworn allegations; Gandhi said the data came from them.

In another press briefing held on 18 September, he alleged irregularities in Aland of Karnataka and Rajura of Maharashtra.

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT