Lalu Yadav to Azam Khan: Rahul Gandhi Joins List of Disqualified MPs and MLAs

Here are some other popular leaders who have faced similar consequences in the past:

1. Lalu Prasad Yadav: President of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RJD) and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav was disqualified from the Lok Sabha after his conviction in the multi-crore fodder scam in 2013.

Yadav stood disqualified for a total of 11 years — five years of jail term and six years subsequent to his release.

His was the first disqualification from the Lok Sabha after the Supreme Court, in 2013, struck down a provision that protects a convicted lawmaker from disqualification on the ground of pendency of appeal in higher courts.

2. J Jayalalithaa: In 2014, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa became the first sitting chief minister to face disqualification from the parliament after being convicted in a disproportionate assets case.

The court sentenced her to four years' jail term and slapped a Rs.100-crore fine in connection with the case.

3. Rasheed Masood: In 2013, Congress Rajya Sabha member Rasheed Masood was disqualified from the upper house of Parliament after he was found guilty of criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery in allocating seats in a medical college.

Masood's was the first disqualification from the Rajya Sabha after the 2013 Supreme Court verdict that struck down the provision providing immunity to convicted lawmakers.