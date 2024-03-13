As Maharashtra Congress Struggles, a Gandhi Returns to Nandurbar After 14 Years

"The word 'Adivasi' means 'original owners of the country'. When nobody else was here, the Adivasis were here. The owners of India's wealth – jal (water), jungle (forest), zameen (land) – are Adivasis," said Rahul Gandhi in Nandurbar on Tuesday, 12 March, as the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Maharashtra for its last leg.

With a packed venue at CB Maidan, Rahul's arrival ended the 14-year-long 'vanvaas' of the Gandhi family, many said, with Sonia Gandhi being the last member of the family to visit the constituency in 2010.

For decades, the Gandhi family and the Congress party were perceived to have a unique political affiliation to Nandurbar, with the party never having lost the constituency even once until 2014.