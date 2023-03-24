Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi Disqualified From Lok Sabha; Congress Meet at 5 pm
(Photo: Facebook/Rahul Gandhi)
Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha Disqualification Live Updates: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday, 24 March, was disqualified as a Member of the Lok Sabha after his conviction in the criminal defamation case over 'Modi surname' remark he made in Karnataka in 2019.
The development comes a day after a trial court in Gujarat sentenced him to two years in jail in connection with a 2019 criminal defamation case against him over the remark.
A meeting of senior Congress party is scheduled to take place at 5:00 pm at the AICC headquarters in Delhi to decide the future strategy of the party.
The disqualification notice by the Lok Sabha secretariat said that the disqualification is in terms of the provisions of Article 102 (1) (e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of People Act, 1951.
Reacting to the disqualification, the Congress party said that it will keep fighting the battle against "attempts to silence Rahul Gandhi."
Rahul Gandhi had made the remarks in a rally in Karnataka saying: "Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi. How come all the thieves have 'Modi' as a common surname?"
Speaking about Rahul Gandhi's disqualification, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said: "In PM Modi’s New India, Opposition leaders have become the prime target of BJP. While BJP leaders with criminal antecedents are inducted into the cabinet, Opposition leaders are disqualified for their speeches. Today, we have witnessed a new low for our constitutional democracy."
"We will continue to fight. The strategy from here will be discussed within the party," party chief Mallikarjun Kharge told PTI.
Kharge said that a meeting of senior party leaders has been called at 5:00 pm today to formulate the strategy as to how to proceed forward.
Congress communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter to say: "We will fight this battle both legally and politically. We are not going to be afraid or silent. Instead of forming the JPC as is being demanded on the Adani scams, Rahul Gandhi has been disqualified.
Congress MP KC Venugopal called the suspension an attempt to "silence Rahul Gandhi."
"It's a clear case of anti-democratic and dictatorship attitude of the BJP government," Venugopal said.
Speaking to news agency ANI, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that Rahul Gandhi has often crossed the line in the Parliament.
"Rahul Gandhi is on a bail in a corruption case of National Herald...He is habitual of going far from truth in Parliament. I think Rahul Gandhi believes he is above the Parliament, the law, the country. He thinks he is privileged and that the Gandhi family can do anything," Thakur said.
The disqualification notice by the Lok Sabha secretariat said: "Consequent upon his conviction by the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat in C.C./18712/2019, Shri Rahul Gandhi, Member of Lok Sabha representing the Wayanad Parliamentary constituency of Kerala stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction i.e. 23 March, 2023 in terms of the provisions of Article 102 (1) (e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of People Act. 1951."
