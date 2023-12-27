Rahul Gandhi's ‘Bharat Nyay Yatra’ To Begin on 14 January, Will Cover 14 States

Reacting to Congress' announcement, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said, "Rahul Gandhi did Bharat Jodo Yatra but his goal was not to unite the country but to pull it apart since the Congress party has always played the role in pulling India apart...Even after years of rule, they didn't work to keep India together, and now Rahul Gandhi is up to do it."

Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi also told ANI, "Only if when they were in government and had done some 'Nyay' to the people, the Nyay Yatra would not be needed. The country suffered the biggest injustice under their regime...They are the perpetrators of injustice who are running the justice yatra, 'Nyay' yatra..."

Meanwhile, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference and former CM of J&K Farooq Abdullah said that his party will support Bharat Nyay Yatra.

"We were a part of Bharat Jodo Yatra and will be a part of Bharat Nyay Yatra...There can be a situation in Kashmir (like that in Gaza) if India and Pakistan do not go for dialogue... On one side we have Pakistan and on the other there's China. If a war breaks out, the people of Kashmir will be affected. Atal Bihari Vajpayee once said, "We can change our friends, but not our neighbours..." Abdullah said.