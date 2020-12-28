From ‘Personal Visit’ to ‘Partying’: Rahul’s Travel Invites Debate

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is presently abroad, and this trip of his, like all others, has invited a diverse range of reactions, with some defending his travel, and others taking jibes at him for being absent on Congress’ Foundation Day.
"Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has left for abroad for a short personal visit and will be away for a few days," party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had announced on Sunday, 27 December, immediately triggering an avalanche of comments and questions.
Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, according to ANI, said that Rahul has gone to see his grandmother, and asked his critics if that’s wrong.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, according to ANI, reiterated that Rahul is on a short personal visit.
Further, former External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid, according to NDTV, stated that there must have been a valid reason for Rahul’s decision to travel, and that Priyanka Gandhi is still present.
Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted on Monday morning:
Further, in response to somebody who alleged that Rahul has nothing to do with his party, Chouhan replied: “...He must have gone to party!”
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, taking a swipe at Rahul, tweeted:
