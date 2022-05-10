Rahul Dravid Refutes Media Reports on Attending BJP Youth Meet in Himachal

He added that Dravid's presence would help send a message to the youth that they can excel in various fields.

This comes ahead of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, which are slated to be held later this year.

In 2017, BJP had secured 44 seats and formed majority in Himachal Pradesh which has 68 Assembly constituencies. The runner-up, Congress, had won 21 seats.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh witnessed unrest earlier this week as Khalistan flags were put up at the gate and boundary wall of the state Assembly complex in Dharamshala. Following the incident on Sunday evening, the HP government had then ordered for all inter-state borders to be sealed.

(With inputs from The Indian Express and ANI)