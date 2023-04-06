AAP's Raghav Chadha Moves Private Member's Resolution on Judicial Independence

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Shri Raghav Chadha has moved a Private Member's Resolution in the Rajya Sabha, urging the government of India to take necessary steps to strengthen judicial independence in the country.

The resolution says that in 2016, "The Court directed the government to supplement the existing Memoranda of Procedure for the appointment of Supreme Court and High Court judges in consultation with the Chief Justice of India. However, steps to supplement the existing Memoranda of Procedure have not been taken yet."

Chadha's resolution urges the government to expeditiously finalise the Memoranda of Procedure for the appointment of judges, in accordance with court judgments.