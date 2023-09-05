Puthuppally Bypoll: Voter Turnout at 71.68% as Congress, CPI(M) Go Head to Head

After 53 years of Congress rule in Kottayam's Puthuppally, the constituency is in the midst of a high-voltage contest between the Congress-led UDF and the CPI(M)-led LDF. The by-election to the constituency on Tuesday, 5 September, which was necessitated by the demise of Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy on 18 July, saw a voter turnout of 71.68 percent, as per latest reports. The polling has ended.