'Pushed BJP Into the Corner': Congress, AAP Take Credit for Rupani's Exit

As Vijay Rupani, erstwhile chief minister of Gujarat, resigned from his post on Saturday, 11 September, leaders of the opposition parties Congress and AAP took to Twitter to celebrate the development, claiming credit for his departure.

"CM Vijay Rupani has resigned. Hats off to each and every karyakarta of @INCGujarat for fighting a good fight despite the complete anarchy in Gujarat. @INCGujarat's consistent effort and #CovidNYAYYatra has pushed the BJP in the corner and forced them to take this decision," National Convenor of the INC Saral Patel stated on Twitter.