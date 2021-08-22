Punjab CM Warns Sidhu’s Advisors on Assertions on Pakistan, Kashmir

Taking strong exception to recent statements of two of Navjot Sidhu's advisors on issues like Kashmir and Pakistan, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday, 22 August, warned against such "atrocious and ill-conceived comments that were potentially dangerous to the peace and stability of the state and the country".

He urged Sidhu to rein in his advisors "before they end up doing more damage to India's interests" and asked the advisors "not speak on matters of which they clearly had little or no knowledge, and had no understanding of the implications of their comments".