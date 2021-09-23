'Can a Non-Sikh Be Punjab's CM?': This Question Itself is Wrong. Here's Why

"Punjab's chief minister has to be a Sikh". We have heard different versions of this statement many times in the past from difference political entities.

Congress leader Ambika Soni said this last week when she was asked if she is in the reckoning to be the next chief minister of Punjab.

Soni's statement led to several political observers, mainly Delhi-based, tweet that "It took an Ambika Soni to tell the Gandhis that a Sikh has to be the chief minister of Punjab".

But this went beyond Soni. A group of Congress leaders are said to have used the same argument to scuttle the chances of former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Kumar Jakhar of becoming the chief minister.

Curiously, many of the leaders who used this "Sikh CM only" argument happened to be Hindu themselves. Some of them had even complained in the past that Hindus aren't getting adequate representation.