Puducherry Cabinet: 2 BJP, 3 NR Congress Ministers Take Oath

Nearly two months after Puducherry election results were announced and N Rangasamy took over as the chief minister of the union territory, five members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) were sworn in as cabinet ministers on Sunday, 27 June.

Those who were sworn-in included three AINRC members and two BJP members. The two BJP leaders included Namassivayayam, who had quit Congress before the polls and joined the BJP, and the other is Sai J Saravanan Kumar.

The other three leaders who were sworn in as cabinet ministers included K Lakshminarayanan, C Djeacoumar and Chandira Priyanga.