Puducherry Results 2021: Early Trends Show Close NDA-Cong Fight 

Early trends for the Puducherry Assembly elections show a tight contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Congress-DMK-led alliance as the counting for the single-phase election gets underway at 8 am on Sunday, 2 May.
The NDA, comprising All India NR Congress (AINRC), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), is leading in six seats while the Congress-led alliance is leading in four.
The NDA is projected to form the government in the Union Territory of Puducherry, according to three exit polls. The Congress-DMK-led alliance has been projected to lag behind
Polling was held across 30 seats in Puducherry in a single phase on 6 April, along with Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Two major alliances are looking to form the government in the Union territory – the NDA and the Congress and DMK-led alliance.
As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Puducherry had 9,519 active COVID cases as on 1 May with 805 deaths and as many as 48,298 discharges.
Published: 02 May 2021,07:27 AM IST