Puducherry Results 2021: Early Trends Show Close NDA-Cong Fight 

Early trends for the Puducherry Assembly elections show a tight contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Congress-DMK-led alliance as the counting for the single-phase election gets underway at 8 am on Sunday, 2 May.

The NDA, comprising All India NR Congress (AINRC), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), is leading in six seats while the Congress-led alliance is leading in four.