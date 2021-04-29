Puducherry | NDA Projected to Get Majority With 21 Seats: CVoter

The NDA, comprising the All India NR Congress (AINRC), BJP and AIADMK is projected to form the government with 21 out of 30 seats in the Union Territory of Puducherry, according to the C-Voter exit poll data released on Thursday, 29 April.

The UPA, including the Congress and DMK, is projected to get only eight seats, while one seat is expected to be won by 'Others'.

As far the vote share is concerned, the NDA is expected to garner 47.1 percent of the votes, the UPA 34.2 percent and Others 18.7 percent.