'Ghost Father of the Nation': The Mainstreaming & Resurrection of Savarkar

At a book launch two weeks ago, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said it was on “Gandhi’s suggestion that (VD) Savarkar filed a mercy petition (before the British government).”

The Quint spoke to Professor Vinayak Chaturvedi, Department of History, University of Chicago, Irvine, about a fact-check on the statement made by the minister, the relationship between Gandhi and Savarkar, and why he considers the Hindutva icon “the ghost father of the nation.”