Exclusive: Companies Broke Rules to Use PM Modi's Photo but Faced No Penalty

When we sought information on such violations, the Department of Consumer Affairs, in response to an RTI dated 1st October 2025, stated that no notice has been issued regarding the use of the Prime Minister’s photograph without prior approval for the period between 1 January 2016 and 14 September 2025.

This response contradicts the Ministry’s earlier position in a March 2017 Rajya Sabha reply to MP Kapil Sibal , in which it said the Department of Consumer Affairs had sought clarifications from Paytm and Reliance Jio for similar advertisements and that both companies had apologised for their “inadvertent mistake.” It means that, though no formal notices were issued, clarifications were sought from the companies.

Further, the Ministry replied to the RTI that — “If any complaint is received in Department of Consumer Affairs, it is forwarded to concerned State prior the view that the act of the organisation is violation of provisions of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950, they sought previous sanction for prosecution. However, it is intimated that as per available record since April 2022 to till date, ten (10) Grievances/complaints has been received for use of the Prime Minister photo and all have been forwarded”. The Ministry had no record available for the period from 1 January 2016 to March 2022, a time when the Paytm and Reliance Jio advertisements were published.