'Does Congress Want to Take Away Minority Rights?': PM Modi on Caste Census

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during an event organised for laying of foundation stone of various developmental projects, at Jagdalpur in Bastar district.
(Photo: PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday 3 October, said that the Congress party's call for 'jitna abaadi utna haq (the more the population, the more the share in resources)' goes against the rights of the minorities of the country.
"Since yesterday, Congress leaders are saying 'jitni aabadi utna haq'... I was wondering what the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has to say about it. He used to say that minorities have the first right to the country's resources. But now the Congress is saying that the population of a community will decide who will have how much share in a country's resources," said PM Modi while addressing a rally in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district.
The PM's response came after the government of Bihar, on 2 October, released the caste survey data which showed that at 36.01 percent, EBCs or Extremely Backward Classes form the largest chunk of the state’s population, followed by OBCs at 27.12 percent, SCs at 19.65 percent, general population at 15.52 percent and STs at 1.68 percent.
After the survey findings were made public, several Opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi demanded a nationwide caste census to ensure fair allocation of resources.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)