Pre-Poll Lollipops: Sidhu's Latest Jibe as Punjab CM Channi Cuts Power Tariff

Sidhu, in his address, reportedly wondered aloud if anybody would talk about the state’s welfare, and asked the people to prioritise voting for development over “lollipops”.



Sidhu further stated his objective as being “to bring back people's trust, which has faded away from a politician.” Then, he went on to state that Punjab had an outstanding debt of Rs 5 lakh crore, and blamed the state’s governments for the last 25-30 years for the same.



"Wherever there is talk of compromise, Sidhu throws away the post so that your trust is not broken. For me, it is a 'dharm yudh' (battle of principles) and I cannot be defeated in this 'dharm yudh', I know this,” Navjot Singh Sidhu said, according to PTI.