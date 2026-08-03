'Chanakya' Wins Patliputra: 4 Ways Prashant Kishor's Bankipur Win is a Big Deal

Kishor ran a strong issue-based campaign, targeting the state government on a number of issues, such as law and order, corruption, jobs and education.

He got support from across caste and community lines. The seat is dominated by the Kayastha community. The BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar Sinha is a Kayasth as is former MLA and BJP national president Nitin Nabin. Kishor is Brahmin. The RJD candidate Rekha Gupta is from the Vaishya community. All three major candidates were Upper Castes, who tend to vote heavily for the BJP in Bihar and much of the Hindi heartland.

According to inputs from the ground, while BJP seemed to have retained Kayastha votes, it lost ground among other Upper Castes. Then a sizable chunk of the RJD's Yadav and Muslim voters are also said to have consolidated behind Kishor tactically. He also got sizable support from Dalits, MBC and EBC voters.

He is also said to have performed well among government employees and younger voters.