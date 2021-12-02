Congress' Leadership Not a Divine Right: Prashant Kishor Post Mamata's UPA Jibe

Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Thursday, 2 December, took to Twitter to deliver a veiled dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that Congress's leadership is not the divine right of an individual especially when the party has lost more than 90 percent elections in the last 10 years.
"The idea and space that Congress represents is vital for a strong opposition," Kishor tweeted.
"Let opposition leadership be decided democratically," he went on to add.
However, Kishor did not dismiss the importance of the idea and the space that Congress represents, saying that it is vital for a strong Opposition.
Kishor’s tweet comes a day after West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee stated that there is “no UPA left” in the country. Banerjee had made the remarks after a meeting with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Wednesday.
The United Progressive Alliance (UPA) is an alliance of parties led by the Congress in India.
Amid a cold war with the Congress, several took Banerjee's comments as a hint of an Opposition alliance without the Congress.
However, Pawar later said, "Be it Congress or any other party, the thing is that those who are against BJP, if they'll come together, they're welcome."
"We have to provide a strong alternative to leadership. Our thinking is not for today, but for election. This has to be established and with that intention, she has visited and had a very positive discussion with all of us," he added.
