Amid Buzz Over Joining Cong, Prashant Kishor Meets Sonia for 3rd Time in 4 Days

The meeting is also being attended by Ambika Soni, Kamal Nath, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik, AK Antony, and others.
Poll strategist Prashant Kishor met Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi at a key party meeting at her residence.

(Photo: PTI/Altered by The Quint)

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor met Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi at a key party meeting at her residence, 10 Janpath, on Tuesday, 19 April.

This is Kishor's third meeting with the Congress chief in the past four days, fuelling speculation over the possibility of him joining the grand old party.

Tuesday's meeting is also being attended by Ambika Soni, Kamal Nath, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik, AK Antony, Digvijay Singh, and Randeep Surjewala.

