'PM, CM Complicit': Cong on Death of BJP Worker Who Accused Min of Corruption

The Congress has lashed out at the government after Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member and contractor Santhosh Patil was found dead in Udupi.

Patil, who had accused Karnataka Rural Development & Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister KS Eshwarappa of corruption, was found dead on Tuesday, 12 April, in Udupi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, 12 April, said, "BJP’s 40% Commission government in Karnataka has claimed the life of their own Karyakarta. The victim’s pleas to the PM went unanswered."