'PM Targeted Congress': Party MPs Cry Foul, Walk Out of RS During Modi's Speech

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said, "We've walked out of the PM Speech on Motion of Thanks because instead of speaking on President's Address he accused Congress."

"He just targeted Congress. House has members of all parties & they speak on all schemes. Instead of speaking on those, he made remarks on Congress. He remembered Gandhi ji. Those who worship Gandhi ji's assassin are telling us that Congress should be dissolved," Kharge was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.