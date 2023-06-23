Modi in US LIVE Updates: On Last Day, PM to Attend Luncheon, Address Diaspora

The third and final day of Modi's US visit will see him hold one-on-one interactions with select CEOs, professionals and other stakeholders. He would give a speech at an event organised by the Washington DC-based independent non-profit organisation called the 'US-India Strategic Partnership Forum.'
PM Narendra Modi US Visit 2023 Live News Updates: After addressing the United States Congress, participating in the official state dinner, and holding a one-on-one bilateral discussion with US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set for his last and final day of US visit.
On his last day of the visit, PM Modi will hold one-on-one interactions with select CEOs, professionals and other stakeholders. He would give a speech at an event organised by the Washington DC-based independent non-profit called the 'US-India Strategic Partnership Forum.'
The CEO meet will reportedly have over 1,200 participants and will be held at the John F Kennedy Center for Performing Arts.
Subsequently, Modi will be hosted at the Foggy Bottom Headquarters of the State Department by Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken for an official state luncheon.
Later, he will attend an event organised at the Ronald Raegan Centre in Washington DC, with attendance from Indian-origin doctors, lawyers, hoteliers and businessmen.
Here are glimpses from Modi's second day in the US.
Previously, President Biden and PM Modi had addressed a press conference and took questions at the White House, where Biden said, "PM and I had a good discussion regarding democratic values."
On the same day, Modi received an enthusiastic reception as he delivered a speech to a joint session of Congress , highlighting the deepening ties and shared ambitions between the world's two largest democracies.
Modi and Biden also held a crucial one-on-one bilateral discussion and press conference with United States President Joe Biden.
On the final day of the visit, the Business leaders who are set to meet PM Narendra Modi in Washington include:
Satya Nadella
Anand Mahindra
Sundar Pichai
Sam Altman
Revathi Advaithi
Lisa Su
Tim Cook
Mukesh Ambani
Will Marshall
Thomas Tull
Nikhil Kamath
Vrinda Kapoor
Hemant Taneja
"The world famous @EmpireStateBldg joins in the celebration of #IndiaUSAFriendship as it welcomes Prime Minister @narendramodi on the #HistoricStateVisit2023," tweeted Indian's Consulate General in New York.
Moreover, visuals shared by the Consulate also showed the Naigara falls lit up in the Indian tri-colour.
Modi's diaspora outreach will peak at an event organised at the Ronald Raegan Centre in Washington DC, with attendance from Indian-origin doctors, lawyers, hoteliers and businessmen, news agency ANI reported.
While his diaspora address will reportedly be relatively modest compared to previous visits, with a select gathering of nearly 1,000 people, an organiser told news agency PTI that Modi pushed his departure from Washington DC by a few hours to make time for the event.
After a crucial one-on-one bilateral discussion and press conference with United States President Joe Biden, and a speech to a joint sitting of the US Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a State Dinner held at the White House, his final engagement of the day.
Many Indian and Indian-American business tycoons were also on the list of guests. Some of the big names included Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Anupama Nadella, the chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra, Ronak Desai and Bansari Desai, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, business tycoon Anand Mahindra, and many more.
