‘Vote in Record Numbers’: PM’s Msg as Elections Begin in Assam, WB

As the first phase of voting for the Assam and West Bengal Assembly elections started on Saturday, 27 March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to urge all those eligible to cast their vote.

"Today, Phase 1 of the West Bengal Assembly elections begin. I would request all those who are voters in the seats polling today to exercise their franchise in record numbers," the PM tweeted.

In a similar message for Assam, he said, "Urging those eligible to vote in record numbers. I particularly call upon my young friends to vote."