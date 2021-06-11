PM Modi Meets Amit Shah, JP Nadda Amid Buzz Over Cabinet Reshuffle

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda amid speculations over cabinet reshuffle, reported PTI, on Friday, 11 June.

Meanwhile, NDTV, has quoted sources as saying that the PM has since Thursday been reviewing how select ministries performed, especially during the second wave of COVID-19.

Further, PM Modi is reported to have held a similar meeting that went on for over five hours at his residence on Thursday. Dharmendra Pradhan, Prakash Javadekar and Hardeep Puri were among the Union Ministers present at the meeting.

Previously, on Monday, 7 June, in an address, PM Modi announced centralisation of the COVID-19 vaccine drive and said that all vaccines will be procured by the Centre and given to the states for free.