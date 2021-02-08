Only Thing Defaming Chai is Plight of Assam’s Tea Garden Workers

At a rally in Assam's Dhekiajuli on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed, "Forces abroad were conspiring to tarnish the image of Indian tea."

“I want to tell you about a conspiracy hatched to defame the country. The conspirators have not even spared Indian tea. They are saying the image of Indian tea has to be defamed worldwide, systematically,” PM Modi said.

The comment appears to have been a response to the ‘toolkit’ shared by activist Greta Thunberg, which allegedly spoke about aspects like yoga and tea adding to India's soft power.